‘Zuck is a chicken’: Elon Musk replies to Meta chief's ‘time to move on’ remarks

Mark Zuckerberg on Sunday said that Elon Musk isn't serious about the cage fight and noted that it's time to move on. He wrote on Threads, “I think we can all agree Elon isn’t serious and it’s time to move on. I offered a real date. Dana White offered to make this a legit competition for charity. Elon won’t confirm a date, then says he needs surgery, and now asks to do a practice round in my backyard instead. If Elon ever gets serious about a real date and official event, he knows how to reach me. Otherwise, time to move on. I’m going to focus on competing with people who take the sport seriously,"