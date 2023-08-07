Zuck vs Musk: Mark Zuckerberg accuses Musk of not confirming fight date, says ‘Not holding my breath’1 min read 07 Aug 2023, 09:33 AM IST
Meta CEO accuses Elon Musk of not confirming a date for their fight; Zuckerberg not holding his breath.
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has accused Elon Musk of not deciding a date for their much-anticipated fight between the two tech leaders adding that he isn't holding his breath for the match.
In a post on Threads, the Meta CEO wrote, “I'm ready today. I suggested Aug 26 when he first challenged, but he hasn't confirmed. Not holding my breath."
“I love this sport and will continue competing with people who train no matter what happens here." Zuckerberg added
Zuckerberg had completed a major milestone in his jiu-jitsu journey by earning his blue belt in July. He had shared the update via an Instagram post along with a picture with his coach Dave Camarillo.
Meanwhile, Elon Musk on Sunday predicted that he could be the probable winner of the cage fight owing to his endurance. Replying to a post on X, Musk wrote, “If the fight is short, I probably win. If long, he may win on endurance.I am much bigger and there is a reason MMA has weight divisions."
Musk had also announced that his fight with Meta CEO will be broadcast live on X (formerly Twitter) and the proceeds from the match will go to charity for veterans.
Twitter owner Elon Musk had challenged Meta Chief for a cage fight in a post in June. Zuckerberg had promptly responded by asking for the location to meet, sparking buzz about an impending showdown.
Later on, after the launch of Meta's new social media app Threads which was dubbed as the ‘Twitter killer’ the relations between the two leaders and their companies only deteriorated.
Soon after the launch of Threads, Musk had threatened a lawsuit against the Meta chief via his lawyer Alex Spiro accusing Meta of engaging in “systematic, willful, and unlawful misappropriation of Twitter’s trade secrets and other intellectual property."
Later on, replying to a screenshot of a hilarious exchange between Mark Zuckerberg and food joint Wendy's on Threads, Musk had gone to the extent of saying ‘Zuck is a cuck’.
