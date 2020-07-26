Subscribe
Home >News >world >Zuckerberg, Bezos, other tech CEOs testify on competition
Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg, Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, Google's Sundar Pichai and Apple's Tim Cook — will answer for their companies’ practices before Congress on antitrust. (Photo by Lionel BONAVENTURE / AFP)

Zuckerberg, Bezos, other tech CEOs testify on competition

1 min read . 05:48 AM IST AP

  • The four CEOs are expected to testify remotely
  • It’s the first such congressional review of the tech industry

Four Big Tech CEOs — Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg, Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, Google's Sundar Pichai and Apple's Tim Cook — will answer for their companies’ practices before Congress at a hearing Wednesday by the House Judiciary subcommittee on antitrust.

The panel has conducted a bipartisan investigation over the past year of the tech giants’ market dominance and their effect on consumers.

It’s the first such congressional review of the tech industry. It has aimed to determine whether existing competition policies and century-old antitrust laws are adequate or if new legislation and more funding for enforcement are needed.

The four CEOs are expected to testify remotely.

The hearing originally was set for Monday. It was rescheduled to allow lawmakers who are committee members to participate in commemorations at the U.S. Capitol on Monday and Tuesday for Rep. John Lewis, the civil rights icon and longtime Georgia congressman who died July 17.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

