Zuckerberg, Dorsey face angry questions of Senate

The CEOs responded by pledging to boost the transparency of their operations and Zuckerberg suggested that changes to Section 230, which they prize, should be limited to creating incentives for the kinds of disclosures they are already promising. Graham endorsed ideas to boost transparency but is planning to move forward a bill that would limit the companies’ ability to moderate political content. He also questioned the companies’ decisions to limit the spread of a recent New York Post article that could have been politically damaging to Biden. “That to me seems like you’re the ultimate editor," he said. “If that’s not making an editorial decision I don’t know what would be."