Home >News >world >Zuckerberg Goes Off-Script, Blasts Apple and Google in Testimony
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies remotely via videoconference (Reuters)
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies remotely via videoconference (Reuters)

Zuckerberg Goes Off-Script, Blasts Apple and Google in Testimony

1 min read . Updated: 30 Jul 2020, 03:01 PM IST Bloomberg

  • Zuckerberg lambasted at Google and Apple.Inc for the popularity and comparatively larger user database they have than Facebook
  • He also alleged that pertaining to these reasons the anti-trust case is far more stronger against Apple.inc

During today’s testimony before a Congressional antitrust panel, Mark Zuckerberg went off-script a little bit -- at least the script we expected -- pointing out how Facebook Inc. lags behind a number of competitors, including Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc. and Apple Inc.

Zuckerberg isn’t hesitating to use some sharp elbows, pointing out that Amazon is the fastest-growing advertising platform and Google is the biggest.

“In many areas, we are behind our competitors," Zuckerberg said. “The most popular messaging service in the U.S. is iMessage. The fastest growing app is TikTok. The most popular app for video is YouTube. The fastest growing ads platform is Amazon. The largest ads platform is Google. And for every dollar spent on advertising in the U.S., less than ten cents is spent with us."

This is why the executives likely preferred to appear at once -- it allows them to spread the burden. The antitrust case against Google and Facebook is far stronger than the one against Apple, for instance.

For more on Tech CEOs Testify Before Congressional Antitrust Panel, click here for our TOPLive blog.


This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
Jeff Bezos, founder and chief executive officer of Amazon.com Inc., speaks via videoconference during a House Judiciary Subcommittee hearing in Washington. (Bloomberg)

Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg are taking tech wealth to a whole new level

7 min read . 06:01 AM IST
FILE PHOTO: People test new devices during the launch event of the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, U.S., (REUTERS)

Samsung planning to drop Bixby as Google dangles new mobile apps deal

2 min read . 29 Jul 2020
Apple generally receives a 30% cut for the first year of an app’s subscriptions made through the platform. (AFP)

Apple halved App Store fee to get Amazon Prime Video on devices

3 min read . 07:26 AM IST
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout