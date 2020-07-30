Subscribe
Home >News >world >Zuckerberg Goes Off-Script, Blasts Apple and Google in Testimony
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies remotely via videoconference

Zuckerberg Goes Off-Script, Blasts Apple and Google in Testimony

1 min read . 03:01 PM IST Bloomberg

  • Zuckerberg lambasted at Google and Apple.Inc for the popularity and comparatively larger user database they have than Facebook
  • He also alleged that pertaining to these reasons the anti-trust case is far more stronger against Apple.inc

During today’s testimony before a Congressional antitrust panel, Mark Zuckerberg went off-script a little bit -- at least the script we expected -- pointing out how Facebook Inc. lags behind a number of competitors, including Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc. and Apple Inc.

Zuckerberg isn’t hesitating to use some sharp elbows, pointing out that Amazon is the fastest-growing advertising platform and Google is the biggest.

“In many areas, we are behind our competitors," Zuckerberg said. “The most popular messaging service in the U.S. is iMessage. The fastest growing app is TikTok. The most popular app for video is YouTube. The fastest growing ads platform is Amazon. The largest ads platform is Google. And for every dollar spent on advertising in the U.S., less than ten cents is spent with us."

This is why the executives likely preferred to appear at once -- it allows them to spread the burden. The antitrust case against Google and Facebook is far stronger than the one against Apple, for instance.

For more on Tech CEOs Testify Before Congressional Antitrust Panel, click here for our TOPLive blog.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

