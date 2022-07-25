Zuckerberg’s biggest bet might not pay off4 min read . Updated: 25 Jul 2022, 04:21 PM IST
Years after the Facebook founder’s $19 billion purchase, WhatsApp could wind up more valuable as a sacrifice to regulators than as a viable business.
Mark Zuckerberg will probablywish he was hydrofoiling in Hawaiion Wednesdayinstead of revealing Meta Platforms Inc.’s second-quarter earnings. Analysts have curbed theirestimates for the social giant, and Zuckerberg’s ownforeboding comments to staff suggest the numbers won’t be good. Healso will have to face a stark reality about theaimlessnessof WhatsApp, his biggest investment to date.