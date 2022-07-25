Zuckerberg’s biggest bet might not pay off

How might a sale of WhatsApp work in practice? With no substantial revenue, an IPO would be off the table. Meta could sell the company to a private equity consortium, or a company like Microsoft Inc.,which has indicated an interest in buying amessaging business before, and(somewhat oddly) has managedto make an array of bigacquisitions over the last few years without evoking real scrutiny from antitrust officials. If Softbank’s eventual IPO of Arm Holdings proves fruitful, and MasayoshiSon decides to shift his own focus from artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things to the world of messaging, he could be a potential buyer, too.

