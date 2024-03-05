This Indian-origin mom's $1.3 billion startup is changing school conveyance in US. Details here
Zum, founded by Ritu Narayan, started as a self-financed Uber-like platform offering parents a reliable transportation solution with a mobile app for scheduling rides and tracking children's locations, now worth $1.3 billion with contracts in multiple states.
Ritu Narayan, formerly involved in managing tech products for major companies like eBay and Oracle, encountered a familiar challenge, that is ensuring her children's punctual arrival at school while balancing her career responsibilities.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message