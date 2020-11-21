Zurich in talks to buy MetLife’s US home, car insurance unit

Zurich in talks to buy MetLife’s US home, car insurance unit1 min read . 07:48 AM IST
Zurich Insurance Group AG said it’s in talks to buy MetLife Inc.’s U.S. property and casualty unit, which offers coverage for homes and automobiles.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Zurich Insurance Group AG said it’s in talks to buy MetLife Inc.’s U.S. property and casualty unit, which offers coverage for homes and automobiles.
Zurich Insurance Group AG said it’s in talks to buy MetLife Inc.’s U.S. property and casualty unit, which offers coverage for homes and automobiles.
Zurich Insurance Group AG said it’s in talks to buy MetLife Inc.’s U.S. property and casualty unit, which offers coverage for homes and automobiles.
“Zurich subsidiary, Farmers Group Inc., is proposing to acquire the business in conjunction with the Farmers Exchanges," the Swiss insurer said Friday in a statement. “The terms of any transaction are subject to negotiations and there can be no assurance that a transaction will take place."
“Zurich subsidiary, Farmers Group Inc., is proposing to acquire the business in conjunction with the Farmers Exchanges," the Swiss insurer said Friday in a statement. “The terms of any transaction are subject to negotiations and there can be no assurance that a transaction will take place."
Reuters reported earlier that the companies were in advanced talks, citing people familiar with the matter. It said that the deal could fetch close to $4 billion and be announced as early as December.
A MetLife spokesman declined to comment.
Adjusted earnings for the MetLife unit fell 68% to $18 million in the third quarter from a year earlier. That was driven by the highest catastrophe losses in nearly a decade, tied to a tropical storm in the U.S. Northeast and severe windstorms in the Midwest.
“This is a well-run, good business," MetLife Chief Executive Officer Michel Khalaf said during an earnings call earlier this month.
The deal would follow another large transaction in the industry this year, after Allstate Corp. agreed in July to buy National General Holdings Corp. for about $4 billion in cash in the auto insurer’s biggest acquisition ever.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.