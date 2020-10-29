Zydus Cadila gets tentative nod from USFDA to market diabetes drug

To treat type 2 diabetes in adults, Zydus Cadila on Thursday announced that it has received tentative approval from the US health regulator to market Linagliptin tablets.

Zydus Cadila has received tentative approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market Linagliptin tablets in the strength of 5 mg, the company said in a BSE filing.

"Zydus Cadila is believed to be the only company with tentative approval that has submitted a paragraph IV certification for US Patent No. 6,515,117 that claims the Dapagliflozin compound. The US District Court for the District of Delaware has scheduled a trial in February 2021 regarding Zydus Cadila’s patent challenge," it added.

The company said the newly-approved medication will be manufactured at the group's formulation manufacturing facility at the SEZ, Ahmedabad.

The group now has 310 approvals and has so far filed over 390 abbreviated new drug applications since the commencement of the filing process in financial year 2003-04.

Linagliptin tablets are used as an adjunct to diet and exercise to improve glycemic control in adults with type 2 diabetes.

Shares of Cadila Healthcare were trading 0.88 per cent lower at ₹414.75 apiece on BSE.

