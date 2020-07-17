Zydus gets approval to test Covid19 drug in Mexico

The study demonstrated that Pegylated Interferon was able to completely neutralize SARSCoV-2 virus in vitro. The second by Zhou et al (Frontiers in Immunology, May 2020) from a group of universities in China, Australia and Canada retrospectively analysed 77 moderate COVID-19 subjects in Wuhan and observed that those who received Interferon alpha-2b showed a significant reduction in the duration of virus shedding period and even in levels of the inflammatory cytokine, IL-6.