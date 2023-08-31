World’s Lowest Birthrate Sinks Further Despite Cash Payouts to Parents

The country’s downward demographic spiral has come even after years of aggressive government subsidies, low-cost loans and cash payouts meant to entice young people to get married and start families. South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol wants to pay households even more to have a child.

South Korea’s fertility rate—a snapshot of the average number of babies a woman would have over her lifetime—slumped to 0.78 last year, from 0.81 in 2021, according to new government data. And the slide has worsened in recent months, falling to 0.70 in the April-to-June quarter.

Countries need fertility rates of around 2.1 to maintain the population, demographic experts say.

Hwang Miae, a 33-year-old office worker, took a full year of parental leave when her first child was born three years ago. The government subsidies covered the cost of diapers and baby formula. She had always thought she would have a second child, but the prospect of raising another child while both she and her husband work has made her reluctant.

“The government subsidies are helpful when you first have a baby, but thinking about education costs long term, I’m hesitant for now," Hwang said.

Many advanced economies face a dwindling number of newborns, including the U.S. where the fertility rate is 1.66. Having fewer young people poses a range of problems, such as shrinking labor forces and tax revenues. South Korea, which has mandatory military service for men, has been struggling to offset an ever smaller pool of enlistees.

Among advanced economies, South Korea is proving to be an outlier. Since 2013, the country of 52 million has reported the lowest fertility rate among wealthy members of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development—where the average fertility rate stands at 1.58. No other OECD member has a fertility rate below 1.

South Korea’s population began declining in 2020, with the number of deaths overtaking total births. Its military conscripts are expected to shrink by nearly half over the next two decades. The military has started to deploy more unmanned combat aircraft and increase the number of women serving. The country’s total student enrollment has shrunk for 18 years straight. Struggling colleges have been called “zombie universities" by local media due to dwindling student bodies.

The South Korean government has spent more than $210 billion since 2006 to entice young people to get married and have children.

But the efforts haven’t proven persuasive to people like Choi Sun-yoon, a 32-year-old office worker who got married last year. She doesn’t plan on having a child yet. Even though the government plans to increase the parental-leave period to 18 months, many working moms around Choi have been excluded from promotions or struggled to continue their jobs while raising their children, she said.

“I view the government subsidies as a positive step but still insufficient, because culturally women are still conscious of how raising a child will affect their career," Choi said.

Yoon, a conservative who took office in May 2022, has called for bold solutions and bashed the approach taken by his left-leaning predecessor. The existing plan focused on more than 200 separate tasks and spent money in the wrong areas, a population-policy committee said at a March meeting that Yoon attended.

The Yoon administration’s plan will concentrate spending around a handful of areas that include child care, education, parental leave, flexible working hours, housing and infertility. “We must objectively reassess our low-birth policies on the basis of scientific grounds and properly figure out the cause for their failures," Yoon said at the March meeting.

On Tuesday, the Yoon administration proposed its budget for next year, which included measures to lower housing-loan interest rates for people with children and supply more public housing. Starting next year, the period of parental leave will be expanded from 12 months to 18 months, though only if both parents have taken at least three months of leave. Parents with infants will receive up to roughly $750 a month as parental allowance, increasing from roughly $530.

Young South Koreans often cite pressure to find a job and education costs as barriers to starting families. The cash incentives have proven ineffective because larger societal issues such as work-life balance and intense competition haven’t been resolved, said Lee Sang-lim, a demographer at the Korea Institute for Health and Social Affairs.

“The younger generation fears perpetuating competition and not having a child essentially lowers the risk of passing down unhappiness," Lee said.

South Korea’s fertility rate peaked at around 4.5 in the 1970s, as the country’s postwar economy roared. But over the decades, more young South Koreans, most of whom earned a college degree, have sought the type of white-collar work that became scarcer to find, while steadier, blue-collar jobs left for China, India and Southeast Asia. Just around 3% of all applicants in recent years at top conglomerates such as Samsung, LG or Hyundai end up getting hired.

The problem looks most acute in Seoul—home to roughly one-fifth of South Korea’s population—where housing prices have skyrocketed. Of all of South Korea’s major cities, Seoul has the lowest birthrate of 0.59.

This week, Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon rolled out a plan to expand support for parents. Starting in September, Seoul citizens can apply to receive subsidies when freezing their eggs. The city will also expand the number of taxis with car seats and daycare centers.

Despite the financial support, many South Koreans feel structural issues in society are more difficult to overcome than the expenses of raising a child, demographic experts say. The government parental-leave policies are generous relative to other countries. But around a third of women don’t use their leave, while just a small percentage of men do, according to government data.

“Frankly, whenever elections come up politicians tend to unveil grand measures aimed at resolving the birthrate issue," said Choi Seul-ki, a professor of demography and sociology at the KDI School of Public Policy and Management in Sejong, the administrative capital of South Korea. “But cash is a limited incentive in changing people’s outlook on life."

For 35-year-old Jang Yoo-mi, marriage and childbirth are separate issues. Jang, a vocal instructor, lives alone in Seoul and hopes to get married one day. Her income is just enough to sustain herself, so she feels she and her partner would both have to work to raise a child.

The subsidies don’t address the structural issue like having to invest in private education, at institutes called “hakwons," which students attend after their regular classes are over for the day, Jang said.

South Koreans spent a record of nearly $20 billion on private education in 2022, the country’s education ministry and statistics arm said in March, an increase of roughly 11% from the prior year.

“If I lived in a country that didn’t require so much private education and guaranteed leisure time, I would have a child," Jang said.