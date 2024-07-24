World’s most powerful passports 2024: Singapore tops the list; here’s where India stands

  • Henley & Partners has releaed the list of World's most powerful passports 2024.

Livemint
Updated24 Jul 2024, 09:45 AM IST
London-based global citizenship and residence advisory firm Henley & Partners has released the Henley Passport Index for the year 2024.
London-based global citizenship and residence advisory firm Henley & Partners has released the Henley Passport Index for the year 2024.

London-based global citizenship and residence advisory firm Henley & Partners have released the list of world's most powerful passports. As per the Henley Passport Index 2024 July Global Ranking, Singapore holds the top position, as the country's passport provides visa-free access to 195 countries. The second place is shared by five countries -  France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Spain which provides visa-free access to 192 countries.

Speaking of India's ranking, the country is placed at number 82 along with Senegal and Tajikistan and it gives visa-free access to 58 countires. Interestingly, Maldives whose relations with India were under strain since November last year is ranked 58th with its citizens having visa-free access to 96 countries.

As per the report, the index includes 199 passports and 227 travel destinations, giving users the most extensive and reliable information about their global access and mobility.

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:24 Jul 2024, 09:45 AM IST
HomeNewsWorld’s most powerful passports 2024: Singapore tops the list; here’s where India stands

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    ITC

    503.75
    09:46 AM | 24 JUL 2024
    11.7 (2.38%)

    Bharat Electronics

    303.20
    09:46 AM | 24 JUL 2024
    1.7 (0.56%)

    Tata Steel

    160.65
    09:46 AM | 24 JUL 2024
    0.6 (0.37%)

    Bandhan Bank

    192.80
    09:46 AM | 24 JUL 2024
    -2.65 (-1.36%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Borosil Renewables

    559.60
    09:44 AM | 24 JUL 2024
    41.35 (7.98%)

    Quess Corp

    696.00
    09:44 AM | 24 JUL 2024
    50.45 (7.82%)

    Kalyan Jewellers India

    595.25
    09:44 AM | 24 JUL 2024
    42.4 (7.67%)

    Avanti Feeds

    683.55
    09:44 AM | 24 JUL 2024
    38.55 (5.98%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      71,412.00-3,783.00
      Chennai
      70,716.00-4,406.00
      Delhi
      70,716.00-4,332.00
      Kolkata
      70,716.00-4,845.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.78/L0.03
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue