World’s most powerful passports 2024: Singapore tops the list; here’s where India stands

London-based global citizenship and residence advisory firm Henley & Partners have released the list of world's most powerful passports. As per the Henley Passport Index 2024 July Global Ranking, Singapore holds the top position, as the country's passport provides visa-free access to 195 countries. The second place is shared by five countries - France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Spain which provides visa-free access to 192 countries.

Speaking of India's ranking, the country is placed at number 82 along with Senegal and Tajikistan and it gives visa-free access to 58 countires. Interestingly, Maldives whose relations with India were under strain since November last year is ranked 58th with its citizens having visa-free access to 96 countries.