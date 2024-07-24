Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / World's most powerful passports 2024: Singapore tops the list; here's where India stands

World's most powerful passports 2024: Singapore tops the list; here's where India stands

Livemint

  • Henley & Partners has releaed the list of World's most powerful passports 2024.

London-based global citizenship and residence advisory firm Henley & Partners has released the Henley Passport Index for the year 2024.

London-based global citizenship and residence advisory firm Henley & Partners have released the list of world's most powerful passports. As per the Henley Passport Index 2024 July Global Ranking, Singapore holds the top position, as the country's passport provides visa-free access to 195 countries. The second place is shared by five countries - France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Spain which provides visa-free access to 192 countries.

Speaking of India's ranking, the country is placed at number 82 along with Senegal and Tajikistan and it gives visa-free access to 58 countires. Interestingly, Maldives whose relations with India were under strain since November last year is ranked 58th with its citizens having visa-free access to 96 countries.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

As per the report, the index includes 199 passports and 227 travel destinations, giving users the most extensive and reliable information about their global access and mobility.

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.