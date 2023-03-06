World’s riskiest markets stumble into crisis with dollars scarce5 min read . Updated: 06 Mar 2023, 03:36 PM IST
Hospitals delaying surgery in Sri Lanka. International flights suspended in Nigeria. Car factories shuttered in Pakistan
In some of the world’s most vulnerable developing nations, the situations on the ground are dire. Shortages of dollars are crimping access to everything from raw materials to medicine. Meanwhile, governments are struggling with their debts as they chase rescue packages from the International Monetary Fund.
