’Rest are left to scrap for crumbs’ – World’s top 1% have collected 34 times the wealth of the bottom 50%: Oxfam report

According to Oxfam, the world's richest 1 per cent have collected a wealth of $42 trillion over the past decade. It suggested that G20 countries implement an annual net wealth tax of at least eight per cent on extreme wealth.

Written By Riya R Alex
Published25 Jul 2024, 11:46 AM IST
Oxfam report: World's richest 1 percent have collected a wealth of $42 trillion in the last ten years.
Oxfam report: World’s richest 1 percent have collected a wealth of $42 trillion in the last ten years.

A new Oxfam analysis has revealed a staggering wealth disparity. It shows that the world's richest 1 per cent have amassed a staggering $42 trillion in wealth over the past decade—nearly 34 times greater than the combined wealth of the poorest 50 per cent of the global population. The Oxfam analysis comes just ahead of the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

The report revealed that the average wealth of a person in the top 1 per cent of the population increased by almost $400,000 in real terms in the last ten years compared to just $335. This equals an increase of less than nine cents per day for a person in the bottom half.

Also Read | Oxfam asks govts to control corporate power by breaking up m

“Inequality has reached obscene levels, and until now, governments have failed to protect people and (the) planet from its catastrophic effects,” Oxfam International’s Head of Inequality Policy, Max Lawson, said. “The richest one per cent of humanity continues to fill their pockets while the rest are left to scrap for crumbs," he said.

Also Read | World’s billionaires $3.3 tn richer, poorest lost wealth since 2020: Report

Presently, billionaires pay taxes at a rate of less than 0.5 per cent of their wealth which has risen by an annual average of 7.1 per cent over the last four decades. To reduce the extreme fortunes collected by billionaires, an annual net wealth tax of 8 percent will be required. The report said the G20 countries host almost four out of five of the world’s billionaires.

The G20 summit in Brazil aims to achieve international cooperation on taxing the super-rich. According to reports, at this week's summit in Rio de Janeiro, G20 finance ministers will focus on charging the ultrarich and examine measures to prevent them from avoiding taxes.

Also Read | Brazil Unveils Global Billionaire Tax Plan That Has Split G-20

Oxfam’s analysis also found that the income share of the top 1 per cent of the earning population in G20 countries has increased by 45 per cent over forty years whereas tax rates on their incomes were cut by roughly a third.

"Momentum to increase taxes on the super-rich is undeniable," Oxfam International's head of inequality policy, Max Lawson, said. He added, “Do they have the political will to strike a global standard that puts the needs of the many before the greed of an elite few?”

Increasing taxes for the wealthiest will be a “real litmus test for G20 government," Oxfam said.

Oxfam suggested that G-20 countries implement an annual net wealth tax of at least eight percent on the “extreme wealth” of the richest population.

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:25 Jul 2024, 11:46 AM IST
HomeNews’Rest are left to scrap for crumbs’ – World’s top 1% have collected 34 times the wealth of the bottom 50%: Oxfam report

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bharat Electronics

    301.75
    12:04 PM | 25 JUL 2024
    1.6 (0.53%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation

    323.60
    12:04 PM | 25 JUL 2024
    8.6 (2.73%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    174.40
    12:04 PM | 25 JUL 2024
    5.65 (3.35%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises

    141.80
    12:04 PM | 25 JUL 2024
    5.05 (3.69%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Data Patterns India

    3,369.85
    11:58 AM | 25 JUL 2024
    285.5 (9.26%)

    Jyothy Labs

    543.55
    11:59 AM | 25 JUL 2024
    35.6 (7.01%)

    Oil India

    578.45
    11:59 AM | 25 JUL 2024
    35.5 (6.54%)

    CG Power & Industrial Solutions

    738.90
    11:59 AM | 25 JUL 2024
    42.6 (6.12%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      71,295.00-117.00
      Chennai
      70,534.00-182.00
      Delhi
      70,672.00-44.00
      Kolkata
      70,672.00-44.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.03
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue