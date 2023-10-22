World's Top 5 airports of 2023: Here is the list of best, luxurious, busiest airports around the globe

1/5Singapore Changi Airport holds first rank in the list of best airports. It is renowned for its passenger experiences and is one of the busiest passenger hubs of south east Asia. (Singapore Tourism Board)

2/5Hamad International Airport ranks 2 on the list of world's best airports. It is the international airport for the capital city of Qatar, Doha. It is one of the the most architecturally significant terminal complex in the world, as well one of the most luxurious. The airport is the hub airport for Qatar Airways. (Qatar Airways)

3/5Tokyo Haneda International Airport ranks 3rd on the list of best airports around the world. The airport is one of the world’s busiest airports. It is located near south of central Tokyo and is Japan’s busiest airport . It has three terminals 1, 2 and the international Terminal 3. (Japan Travel)

4/5Incheon International Airport ranks 4th in the list of world's top airports. It is one of the busiest airports in the world and is the largest airport in South Korea. At the World Airport Awards it has received the title ‘Airport of the Year’ previously. (Airport Technology)