Serbian tennis star Dejana Radanovic sparked a social media controversy after sharing her bad experience of living in India for two weeks for ITF tournaments. Soon after her comments, the Serbian player was accused by social media users of making racist comments about India.

In her series of Instagram stories, Dejana Radanovic slammed the "food, traffic and hygiene" of the country. In one of her stories, Radanovic wrote, "Adios India. See you never ever ever ever EVER again," while sharing a photo of an airport. In another post, she shared a photo of Munich and wrote, "Hello civilization. Only those who have experienced something like India for 3 weeks can understand the feeling." Who is Dejana Radanovic? Dejana Radanovic is a tennis player from Serbia. She came to participate in ITF tournaments that were held in different Indian cities like Bengaluru, Pune, Indore, and Mumbai. In one of the matches, she faced defeat by Indian player Vaidehi Chaudhari. Radanovic comments about India left social media users angry and many people even demanded an apology from the tennis star for her statement.

'I didn't like India-the country'

Addressing the media backlash, Dejana Radanovic clarified that her comments were not about the people of India but about the country itself. She further said that she liked the people of the country and had a good time with them.

In another story on Instagram, Radanovic said, “I didn’t like India – the country."

Complaining about the traffic, food quality and hygiene in the country, she wrote, "I didn’t like the food, traffic, hygiene (worms in the food, yellow pillows and dirty bed linen in the hotel, not knowing how to use roundabout etc.)

Rejecting the allegations of being racist, Radanovic wrote, “If you come to my country, Serbia, and you don’t like all those same things, that means you are a racist??? What the hell does that have to do with racism?! I have friends of all nationalities and colours so don’t go there cause it’s an absolute NONSENSE!"

She also went ahead and said that she enjoyed the people of India and their company.

Social media reaction to Radanovic's comments