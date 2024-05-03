NEW DELHI :In order to expedite cadaver organ donations, the Union health ministry has told states and union territories (UTs) to identify and monitor cases of brain stem death (BSD) in intensive care units (ICUs). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Hospital administrations should sensitively approach the families of brain-dead patients in ICU regarding organ donation before the heart stops functioning.

The ministry has also sought ICU-wise details of "deceased or potential deceased" donor cases on a monthly basis from the state administrations and directed them to take corrective actions and streamline the certification process for BSD cases.

This is being done to speed up organ donations.

Challenge for low organ donation rate is inadequate identification , certification of BSD cases The government believes a significant challenge contributing to India's low organ donation rate is inadequate identification and certification of BSD cases, despite the many such potential cases.

"As per the provision of the Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues Act of 1994, it is required to identity each potential brain stem death case, admitted in the ICU and further it is mandatory duty to enquire whether such potential donor had pledged for organ donation and if not to make the family members aware of the opportunity to donate organs before the heart stops functioning. The doctor on duty with the help of the transplant coordinator is required to make such inquiry after certification of such BSD cases," said Dr Anil Kumar, Director, National Organ Tissue Transplant Organization in a communication reviewed by Mint.

"State authorities have also been advised to analyze the collected information and take corrective actions with an aim to maximize organ donation from all potential donors," said the official.

The government has advised all hospitals to display a template of "required request display board" at ICUs, emergency or any other strategic location inside the hospital.

India's organ donation rate remains below one donor per million population annually, despite consistent efforts. One organ donor can save up to eight lives by donating the heart, two lungs, pancreas, two kidneys and intestine.

Last year, authorities registered 1,037 deceased organ donors, out of which 2,904 organ transplants took place. Queries sent to the health ministry remained unanswered.

