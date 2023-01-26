Worst impacts of sea level rise will hit humans early: Study2 min read . Updated: 26 Jan 2023, 04:59 PM IST
- Since coastal areas are lower, it means the communities who live by the coastal areas have less time to prepare in case of a sea level rise
A study has said that the biggest inundation will happen after the first two metres of sea level rise, which would cover more than twice the land as was predicted in older elevation models. The highest level of impact would happen after the sea level rises by several metres. The study was published in the journal Earth’s Future.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×