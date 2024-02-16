Mahindra & Mahindra Group Chairperson Anand Mahindra has offered Sarfaraz Khan's father Naushad a Thar SUV for being an 'inspirational father'.

Over the last 15-odd years and today, Naushad has played a monumental role in Sarfaraz's cricket career. Sarfaraz made his Test debut against England at Rajkot on 15 February. "Hard work. Courage. Patience. What better qualities than those for a father to inspire in a child? For being an inspirational parent, it would be my privilege & honour if Naushad Khan would accept the gift of a Thar," the chairperson shared on X.

In his debut match, Sarfaraz scored an important 62 runs out of 66 balls, before being run out by Mark Wood in the fifth delivery of the 82nd over. He was applauded for sacrificing his wicket, as Ravindra Jadeja was about to score his fourth Test century.

Earlier, Sarfaraz's moment arrived when he received his Test cap from Anil Kumble. It was a huge win not only for him but also for his wife, his brother, his family, and most importantly his father.

Naushad was seen inconsolable at the sight of his son becoming an Indian cricketer. The father-son duo had dreamt about this moment for years, with Sarfaraz only making it sweeter with a blistering half-century on debut.

As per details, Naushad is an employee with the Western Railways and comes from a not-so-well-to-do background. He had sold toffees and cucumbers in moving trains to make ends meet by selling track pants.

"Earlier when I used to work hard, I always wondered why is it that my dream was not turning into a reality. But now that he's got his cap, my thinking has changed. To all the kids who are working hard, I just have to saw that darkness never lasts forever. The sun will be out when it has to. Our job is to work hard, keep patience and never give up," Sarfaraz had said on his son's debut.

India Vs England 3rd Test:

After scoring 326/5 on Day 1 in the ongoing third test at Rajkot against England, India managed to put 445 runs on the scoreboard in their first innings on DAY 2 on Friday.

India added 116 runs on Day 2 and lost all the wickets in the 130.5 overs, with both skipper Rohit Sharma (131) and Ravindra Jadeja (112) scoring individual centuries, with debutant Sarfaraz Khan contributing 62 important runs. Also, Dhruv Jurel (46), Ravichandran Ashwin (37), and Jasprit Bumrah (26) scored some important runs.

England, Mark Wood picked four wickets, Rehan Ahmed took 2, while James Anderson, Tom Hartley, and Joe Root clinched one wicket.

Trailing by 445 runs, England started strong and scored 207/2 in 35 overs at Stumps on DAY 2, as Ben Duckett hit his third Test century.

Ben Duckett and Joe Root are currently on the crease and will begin the DAY 3 for England, as they are trailing by 238 runs.

