The United States, on Thursday, said that it would not entertain questions concerning its silence on the arrest of Pakistan Opposition leaders but its vocal stance on Arvind Kejriwal. The Biden administration stressed that the US does not equate its silence on the arrest of Opposition leaders in Pakistan with its vocal stance on the case involving the Delhi CM.

US Department of State spokesperson Mathew Miller during a press briefing refused to combine the two cases and stated that the US wanted to see everyone in Pakistan be treated equally under the law and with respect for human rights.

Miller was questioned on why the US was speaking out against the arrest of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal but was maintaining silence on the arrests of opposition leaders in Pakistan.

"I would not agree with that characterization. We have made clear on a number of occasions that we want to see everyone in Pakistan treated consistent with the rule of law, treated with respect for human rights, as is our position with respect to any country in the world," Miller said.

Delhi CM Kejriwal was detained by the federal probe agency on March 21 in connection with a money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped excise policy of his government. The Delhi CM is in judicial custody till April 15.

On Tuesday, in a stern warning to the international community, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar cautioned against unwarranted political commentary on India's internal matters, stressing that any such interference would be met with a "very strong reply."

"Somebody asked a person from the UN (about Kejriwal's arrest), and he gave some reply. But in other cases, I would say very frankly these are old habits, these are bad habits," Jaishankar told reporters.

He added, “There is a certain 'maryada' (restraint) among countries. We are sovereign countries, we should not be interfering in each other's internal affairs, we should not be passing comments about each other's politics."

Jaishankar further said that “if foreign country comments on India's politics they will get a very strong reply from us, and that is what has happened." "...we sincerely urge all the countries in the world that by all means you have your views about the world, but no country has the right to comment on another country's politics especially in situations like this," Jaishankar said.

(With inputs from PTI, ANI)

