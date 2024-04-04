US 'wouldn't agree...' on questions over its silence on arrest of Pak Opposition leaders but vocal stance on Kejriwal
The United States, on Thursday, said that it would not entertain questions concerning its silence on the arrest of Pakistan Opposition leaders but its vocal stance on Arvind Kejriwal. The Biden administration stressed that the US does not equate its silence on the arrest of Opposition leaders in Pakistan with its vocal stance on the case involving the Delhi CM.