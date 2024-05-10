'Wouldn't have voted for Vivek Ramaswamy': American author makes racist remark. Here's the reason she cited
Vivek Ramaswamy, the Indian-American Republican politician who suspended his US Presidential campaign and now backs Donald Trump, was told by American author Ann Coulter on her podcast that she would not vote for him due to his 'Indian' roots.
