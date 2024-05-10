Vivek Ramaswamy, the Indian-American Republican politician who suspended his US Presidential campaign and now backs Donald Trump, was told by American author Ann Coulter on her podcast that she would not vote for him due to his 'Indian' roots.

Vivek Ramaswamy, the Indian-American Republican politician who suspended his US Presidential campaign, was informed by American author Ann Coulter in her podcast that she wouldn't have voted for him because of his "Indian" roots.

The Republican leader, who dropped out from contesting in the 60th US Presidential elections this year, took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) over the author's racist remark and said that he respects Ms Coulter because "she had the guts to speak her mind."

Vivek Ramaswamy's post read, "Ann Coulter told me flat-out to my face that she couldn't vote for me 'because you're an Indian,' even though she agreed with me more than most other candidates. "

He further added, "I disagree with her but respect she had the guts to speak her mind. It was a riveting hour. The TRUTH podcast is back."

Ann Coulter told the Indian-American leader at the beginning of the podcast, "Fantastic opening monologue. I, too, am a fan of yours. I am going to make a point to make it fun. You're so bright and articulate. "

She added, "I guess I can call you articulate since you're not an American black - can't say that about them, it's derogatory - I agree with many, many things you say probably more than most other candidates. But I still would not have voted for you because you're an Indian."

Vivek Ramaswamy noted that the discussion between the two had some 'interesting' bits as he revealed the podcast to the public. His post on X read, "Ann Coulter challenged me. I challenged her. This episode will challenge you. You're not going to want to miss it."

On March 12, US President Joe Biden and former US President Donald Trump became the presumptive Democratic and Republican nominees. Vivek Ramaswamy backed out of the race for the Republican nomination and eventually ended up supporting Donald Trump's candidature.

