As many as 120 players, comprising 91 Indians, 29 overseas and three players from the Associate Nations, will go under the hammer for 19 slots during the Women's Premier League mini auction to be held here on December 15.

A total of 82 uncapped Indian players and eight uncapped overseas players have registered themselves for the auction.

Gujarat Giants will go into the exercise with the biggest purse of ₹4.4 crore. They need four players, including two overseas, from the mini auction.

While UP Warriorz need to fill three slots, including one overseas player, the other three teams, Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals will have four slots each to fill. RCB have no slots left to find another overseas player.

India's Sneh Rana (base price ₹30 lakh) could be among the key attractions during the auction which will also have West Indies' Deandra Dottin ( ₹50 lakh), who did not feature for Gujarat Giants in the first edition after being selected and went unsold in the second.

England's Heather Knight ( ₹50 lakh) will also feature in the first set after withdrawing from the second WPL auction, which was held in Bengaluru and New Delhi.