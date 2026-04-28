Wren Kitchens files for Chapter 7 bankruptcy in US, shuts all 15 stores

Wren Kitchens, a kitchen design and home improvement retailer, has filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy liquidation in the United States, resulting in the immediate shutdown of all its US operations. The filing, made on April 24 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware, marks a complete exit from the American market.

Following the bankruptcy filing, Wren Kitchens abruptly closed all 15 of its physical retail locations along the East Coast. In addition to its standalone stores, the company also shut down its in-store “Wren Kitchen Studios” located within Home Depot branches.

The closures were executed without prior notice to key partners, including Home Depot. In a public statement, Home Depot confirmed it had not been informed in advance and is currently assessing the impact on affected customers.

Financial position Court filings indicate that Wren’s US entity, Wren US Holdings Inc., reported assets valued between $100 million and $500 million at the time of filing. The case has been registered under No. 26-10581 in the Delaware bankruptcy court.

Impact on employees The shutdown has significantly affected employees. Reports indicate that staff were informed of the closures during an April 23 Zoom call conducted by company management. Employees reportedly received final paychecks but were not provided with severance packages or continued benefits.

The company is now facing legal challenges, including a proposed class action lawsuit alleging violations of the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act (WARN Act). This federal law requires employers with more than 100 employees to provide at least 60 days’ notice before mass layoffs. The abrupt termination of operations suggests potential non-compliance.