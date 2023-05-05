Wrestlers' protest: Demands are being fulfilled, should allow investigation to be completed', says Anurag Thakur1 min read . Updated: 05 May 2023, 12:21 PM IST
Union Minister Anurag Thakur on 5 May said that the demands of the wrestler's are being fulfilled and they should allow the investigation to be completed.
Union Minister Anurag Thakur on 5 May said that the demands of the wrestler's are being fulfilled and they should allow the investigation to be completed.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×