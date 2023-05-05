Hello User
Home/ News / Wrestlers' protest: Demands are being fulfilled, should allow investigation to be completed', says Anurag Thakur

1 min read . 12:21 PM IST Livemint
Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Wrestlers protest. (PTI Photo)

Union Minister Anurag Thakur on 5 May said that the demands of the wrestler's are being fulfilled and they should allow the investigation to be completed.

While speaking to ANI, he said, “A demand was there to form a committee and it was constituted, FIR has been registered by Delhi police, SC also gave its verdict. Delhi Police is conducting a fair investigation. I request the players that their demands are being fulfilled and they should allow the investigation to be completed."

Earlier Wrestler Vinesh Phogat had slammed Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur for not taking any action and suppressing the matter by forming a committee.

"We ended our protest after talking to Union Sports Minister (Anurag Thakur), and all the athletes had told him about the sexual harassment. He by forming a committee tried to suppress the matter there; no action was taken that time," she had said.

Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist wrestler Bajrang Punia and star wrestlers like Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik on Friday said that they will continue their protest against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh until he is sent behind bars.

