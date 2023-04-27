Wrestlers' protest on streets indiscipline, tarnishing India's image: PT Usha1 min read . Updated: 27 Apr 2023, 05:35 PM IST
- Wrestlers' protest on streets tarnishing India's image: IOA President PT Usha
Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President PT Usha came down heavily on the wrestlers who have resumed their protest against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) Brij Bhushan accusing him of sexual harassment. In a statement, PT Usha said the wrestlers' protest on the streets is tarnishing India's image. PT Usha said the protest by the elite wrestlers equates to indiscipline.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×