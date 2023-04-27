Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President PT Usha came down heavily on the wrestlers who have resumed their protest against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) Brij Bhushan accusing him of sexual harassment. In a statement, PT Usha said the wrestlers' protest on the streets is tarnishing India's image. PT Usha said the protest by the elite wrestlers equates to indiscipline.

“Wrestlers staging protest on streets amounts to indiscipline. Wrestlers' protest on streets is tarnishing image of India," PT Usha said after IOA's Executive Committee meeting.

Star wrestlers, including World Championships medal winner Vinesh Phogat, and Olympic medallists Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik, have renewed their indefinite protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. They have accused Brij Bhushan of sexual harassment and criminal intimidation.

The IOA also instituted a three-member adhoc panel, including former shooter Suma Shirur, Wushu Association of India chief Bhupendra Singh Bajwa and headed by a yet-to-be-named retired high court judge, to run the affairs of the WFI until a new body is elected. The IOA and the government had managed to placate the wrestlers with assurances to probe their allegations against Sharan and the WFI after the protest first broke out in January.