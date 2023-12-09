Wrestling Federation of India on December 21, results on same day

Elections to the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) will be held on December 21. The polling, counting of the votes and the declaration of the results to elect the new WFI government body are also likely to be declared the same day after the counting of the votes. The decision to hold the elections comes after the Supreme Court set aside the stay imposed by the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

A statement by the returning officers (RO) of the WFI polls said, "All steps up to the stage of preparation and display of the final list of contesting candidates were completed (on Aug 7) and various activities like polling, counting of votes and declaration of result alone were left."

"The elections of the WFI were stayed by the Punjab and Haryana High Court on 11.08.2023 just a day before the poll and therefore, polling could not be held on 12.08.2023... the Supreme Court has vacated the stay orders and therefore the remaining steps like polling etc. will now recommence on 21.12.2023 as per the following revised schedule," the statement read.

It added that the "result of the above elections shall, however, be subject to the outcome of the Writ Petition pending before the Punjab and Haryana High Court."

Due to the delay in holding elections, United World Wrestling had suspended the Wrestling Federation of India in August 2023. The election process, which was set in motion in July, has been delayed because of court cases.

The sports ministry had suspended Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over allegations of sexual harassment by female wrestlers weeks after top grapplers such as Olympic medallists Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik sat in protest outside Jantar Mantar.

Currently, an IOA-constituted ad-hoc panel, led by Wushu Association of India chief Bhupender Singh Bajwa, is managing the day-to-day activities of the WFI.

