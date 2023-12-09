Wrestling Federation of India on December 21, results on same day
Elections to the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) will be held on December 21. The polling, counting of the votes and the declaration of the results to elect the new WFI government body are also likely to be declared the same day after the counting of the votes. The decision to hold the elections comes after the Supreme Court set aside the stay imposed by the Punjab and Haryana High Court.