Wright Research raises $1 million as seed capital from Orios Venture Partners1 min read . Updated: 11 Oct 2022, 01:26 PM IST
- The wealth-tech startup has previously raised a pre-seed round with BSE Institute Startup Incubator BRTSIF
Quant and AI-driven Investment Advisor Wright Research announced on Tuesday that it has raised 1 million dollars as seed capital from Orios Venture Partners. The company plans on using these funds for business expansion, bolstering the technology stack, and accelerating its foray into institutional fund management.