'Wrong decision, it has hurt me': AK Antony on son Anil joining BJP2 min read . Updated: 06 Apr 2023, 06:22 PM IST
- ‘Anil’s decision to join BJP has hurt me. It is a very wrong decision,’ says AK Antony
Former Union minister and veteran Congress leader AK Antony on Thursday reacted to his son Anil Antony joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), saying that it was a "very wrong" decision. Expressing his disappointment over his son's decision to join the BJP, AK Antony said it has "hurt" him.
