WSJ owner Dow Jones responds to Donald Trump’s $10B lawsuit: ‘We have full confidence in accuracy of our reporting’

Owner of the Wall Street Journal Dow Jones, said on Friday that it will “vigorously defend” itself against a defamation lawsuit filed by Donald Trump. The suit challenges a recent article that connected the president to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, as reported by AFP.

"We have full confidence in the rigor and accuracy of our reporting, and will vigorously defend against any lawsuit," a Dow Jones spokesperson said in a statement hours after Trump filed a suit seeking at least $10 billion in damages from the company, The Wall Street Journal and media magnate Rupert Murdoch.