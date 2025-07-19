Subscribe

WSJ owner Dow Jones responds to Donald Trump’s $10B lawsuit: ‘We have full confidence in accuracy of our reporting’

Dow Jones, owner of the Wall Street Journal, announced it will vigorously defend against Donald Trump's defamation lawsuit related to an article linking him to Jeffrey Epstein.

Updated19 Jul 2025, 09:44 AM IST
People walk by as a message calling on President Donald Trump to release all files related to Jeffrey Epstein is projected onto the US Chamber of Commerce building across from the White House in Washington, DC, on July 18, 2025. President Donald Trump's administration said it would seek the release of grand jury testimony related to Jeffrey Epstein, as the US president sought to dispel lingering political fallout over his team's handling of the late financier's sex trafficking case. Attorney General Pam Bondi said the Justice Department will ask a court to unseal the grand jury transcripts, as Trump's relationship with Epstein came under the spotlight again over an alleged off-color letter published by the Wall Street Journal. (Photo by Alex WROBLEWSKI / AFP)
Owner of the Wall Street Journal Dow Jones, said on Friday that it will “vigorously defend” itself against a defamation lawsuit filed by Donald Trump. The suit challenges a recent article that connected the president to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, as reported by AFP.

"We have full confidence in the rigor and accuracy of our reporting, and will vigorously defend against any lawsuit," a Dow Jones spokesperson said in a statement hours after Trump filed a suit seeking at least $10 billion in damages from the company, The Wall Street Journal and media magnate Rupert Murdoch.

(This is a developing story)

(With inputs from AFP)

 
