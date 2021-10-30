WASHINGTON—Researchers at a Wuhan, China, laboratory were probably unaware of the existence of the virus that causes Covid-19 before the pandemic began in late 2019, and if it leaked from the lab, it was likely the result of an accident not connected to deliberate genetic engineering, a U.S. intelligence report released on Friday said.

The declassified 17-page report from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, expanding on a brief summary released in August, found that without more information from China, U.S. government analysts cannot determine whether the global pandemic emerged when the virus passed to humans from an animal, or from a laboratory accident.

The Beijing government, it said, is likely to continue impeding a global investigation into the pandemic’s origins.

China says it has cooperated with international investigators and suggested, without evidence, that the outbreak may have begun in another country.

Investigators have focused on the Wuhan Institute of Virology, which has a history of research on bat coronaviruses similar to the particular coronavirus that causes Covid-19, and is located in the city where the first known outbreak appeared.

The report notes that more units within the 18-agency U.S. intelligence community assess that the pandemic began naturally than do those which assess it began with a lab incident. None have high confidence in those conclusions, given key gaps in information.

Analysts who assess it began in a laboratory argue that the Wuhan lab’s risky work with coronaviruses “provided numerous opportunities for them to unwittingly become infected with SARS-COV-2," the report states, referring to the virus that causes Covid-19. These analysts “also place emphasis on information suggesting researchers in China used biosafety practices that increased the risk of exposure to viruses," it said.

Under this theory, researchers, without realizing the virus was present, would have become infected during experiments or through sampling viruses from lab animals.

The U.S. spy agencies have assessed that the Chinese officials “probably did not have foreknowledge" that the novel, deadly virus existed before researchers at the lab isolated it, the report stated.

“Accordingly, if the pandemic originated from a laboratory-associated incident, they probably were unaware in the initial months that such an incident had occurred," the report stated.

The report doesn’t entirely rule out that the virus was a product of deliberate genetic engineering, as some U.S. researchers and former officials have suggested. But it said a detailed analysis of the virus doesn’t reveal “genetic signatures" that indicate deliberate tampering.

Analysts also have low confidence in this assessment “because some genetic engineering techniques can make modifications difficult to identify," the report said.

The report notes that “no confirmed animal source of SARS-CoV-2 has been identified," but adds that in past natural disease outbreaks “the identification of animal sources has taken years, and in some cases, animal sources have not been identified."

Many scientists and Chinese public health officials have shifted their views on the role of the Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market in the pandemic’s early days, the report said.

“Some now view the market as a potential site of community spread rather than where the initial human infection may have occurred," it said.

President Biden said in August that the U.S. would continue to press China to share information with the World Health Organization, which is reviving its stalled investigation into the origin of the virus.

The U.S. intelligence report says that discerning the origin of Covid-19 will likely require Beijing’s cooperation because scientists outside China lack the technical data to fill important gaps

The theory that the virus arose naturally could be supported, it said, if Beijing provided confirmation the earliest cases involved individuals who had spent time in rural areas or traded in animals that might have had the disease. So far, no confirmed animal host has been identified.

Greater insight into the hypothesis that the virus was the result of a lab leak might be obtained if the Chinese shared information on the nature of research at the facility.

The report posed a series of questions to China that it said could help an international inquiry, such as how early cases were investigated, hospital occupancy rates and information on animal markets.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text)

