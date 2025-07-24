WWE issues first statement as Hulk Hogan passes away at 71

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) on Thursday said it was "saddened" to learn of the passing of wrestling legend Hulk Hogan, who died at the age of 71. Describing Hogan as "one of pop culture’s most recognisable figures," the company noted, "Hogan helped WWE achieve global recognition in the 1980s." It added, "WWE extends its condolences to Hogan’s family, friends, and fans."

Emergency medical services were dispatched to his Clearwater, Florida, residence early in the morning in response to a cardiac arrest call. Multiple police units and EMTs were seen outside Hogan’s home. A TMZ Sports report stated that the WWE icon was carried out on a stretcher and rushed into an ambulance.

Just weeks before his death, Hogan’s wife, Sky Daily, had publicly denied speculation that he was in a coma, assuring fans that his heart was "strong" and that he was steadily recovering from recent surgeries.

Hulk Hogan, whose real name was Terry Bollea, is widely regarded as one of the biggest stars in WWE’s history. He headlined the inaugural WrestleMania in 1985 and remained a central figure for years, taking on legendary opponents such as Andre the Giant, Randy Savage, The Rock, and even WWE chairman Vince McMahon.

Over the course of his career, Hogan captured at least six WWE championships and was honoured with an induction into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2005.

In 2016, Hogan won a major legal battle against Gawker Media after a Florida jury awarded him $115 million in a lawsuit over a leaked sex tape, followed by an additional $25 million in punitive damages. The lawsuit stemmed from a 2012 video posted by Gawker that showed Hogan having sex with his former best friend’s wife. Hogan argued that the publication had violated his right to privacy.

