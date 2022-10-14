Wyndham may bring Vienna House to India

Wyndham may bring Vienna House to India1 min read . 14 Oct 2022
- In India, it operates the Wyndham, Ramada, Ramada Encore, Hawthorn Suites, Howard Johnson and Days Inn.
US hospitality firm Wyndham Hotels and Resorts, which runs 56 hotels in India, will focus on building its mid-scale Ramada brand and look at bringing its Wyndham Garden and Vienna House brands, said the company’s president for Europe, Middle East and Africa Dimitris Manikis.
The company, which had 42 hotels before the pandemic, is seeing steady growth in the country and the plan is to add 24 more in the next three years, with a focus building its mid-scale brands in tier 1 and 2 cities.
Four of the hotels are expected to be opened by the end of the year in Khopoli and Mumbai in Maharashtra, Siliguri in West Bengal. and Viramgam in Gujarat.
“I am very confident that Wyndham and Wyndham Garden are going to be two brands that will have a great future in India. They’re very simple in their characteristics. We also recently acquired a new brand in Europe called Vienna House for $44 million adding another mid-scale brand in the lifestyle segment which is design and lifestyle-led. It is our 23rd brand in our global portfolio and we are considering bringing that to India as well," Manikis said.
In India, it operates the Wyndham, Ramada, Ramada Encore, Hawthorn Suites, Howard Johnson and Days Inn.
A big trend in the hospitality industry, Manikis said, is that people are no longer using hotels just to stay. “They are going there to work as they are not going to offices as much. They are also meeting friends there," he said.
