Linda Yaccarino, the CEO of X, mentioned that the formerly known as Twitter, is in the process of recruiting once more. This comes after a significant reduction of over 50 per cent of its staff following Elon Musk taking over the control.

In an interview with CNBC, the CEO of X said, "I get to come in and shift from this cost discipline to growth and what does growth mean? Growth means hiring."

Yaccarino became part of X earlier this year. She mentioned that the social media platform’s operational performance is close to reaching a break-even point. She further noted that the company's rapport with advertisers, which had purportedly deteriorated following Musk's assumption of control at Twitter, is now improving. Additionally, she revealed that certain advertisers who had previously departed the platform are already coming back, as per media reports.

We have downsized from a workforce of 8,000 to around 1,500 as part of a crucial cost-discipline effort, so it is logical to expect that there would not be any impact on our interaction with these individuals, says Yaccarino as per Business Insider.

"Our responsibilities are distinctly defined," Yaccarino stated, and she added that while Musk concentrates on the technological and product aspects, her focus encompasses “all other areas."

The company has not posted any available positions on LinkedIn or its official careers website.

Meanwhile, just weeks after Twitter’s rebranding as ‘X’, Elon Musk is auctioning signs and other items from the company, according to a report by BBC.com.

“Among the 584 lots on offer are coffee tables, outsized bird cages, and oil paintings of images that went viral," said the report.

Tens of desks and chairs, a DJ booth, and musical instruments, are also listed for auction, said the report.

The minimum auction price for each lot is $25 (£19.70), the report said citing auction house Heritage Global Partners. The bidding will begin on 12 September and scheduled to end two days later.