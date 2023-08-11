X CEO Linda Yaccarino plans hiring spree to fuel growth following workforce restructuring under Elon Musk's leadership1 min read 11 Aug 2023, 12:11 PM IST
Twitter, now known as X, is reportedly recruiting again after a significant reduction in staff following Elon Musk's takeover. The company's CEO, Linda Yaccarino, stated that the platform's operational performance is close to break-even and its rapport with advertisers is improving.
Linda Yaccarino, the CEO of X, mentioned that the formerly known as Twitter, is in the process of recruiting once more. This comes after a significant reduction of over 50 per cent of its staff following Elon Musk taking over the control.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message