Yaccarino became part of X earlier this year. She mentioned that the social media platform’s operational performance is close to reaching a break-even point. She further noted that the company's rapport with advertisers, which had purportedly deteriorated following Musk's assumption of control at Twitter, is now improving. Additionally, she revealed that certain advertisers who had previously departed the platform are already coming back, as per media reports.

