X down for hundreds: Microblogging website crashes; users unable to access accounts

Social media platform X (formerly Twitter) experienced a widespread outage on Monday, 16 February, leaving hundreds of users unable to access the app or load feeds across several regions, according to Downdetector.

The most affected regions have been the United States, and several areas in India, where a large number of users reported problems accessing the platform, including difficulties logging in, posting tweets, and refreshing timelines, with complaints spiking on outage-tracking platforms.

Even the United Kingdom reported a large number of complaints about the issue, with over 10,000 users flagging problems on Downdetector.

X has suffered from multiple outages over the last month, with one major disruption reported on 16 January, and another earlier incident on 13 January. According to data from Downdetector, thousands of users registered complaints during both crashes. Major cities across the US and India were among the worst affected during the disruptions.

How many users have flagged the issues? There were more than 40,000 reports of issues with X in the United States as of 9:00 am ET (1324 GMT), according to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collecting status reports from a number of different sources.

Meanwhile in India, more than 3,000 users flagged issues with the Elon Musk-owned social media platform at the same time, indicating that a significant number of users are still facing problems accessing the service.

Most of these users are facing issues with the website, while a few others have raised complaints about the app. A portion of netizens are also having a hard time to access their feeds or timelines on X, the data from the outage tracker shows.

Netizens tweet about the outage As news of the outage spread, many users took to multiple platforms, including X to express their frustration.

“X is down. Let's all go to Threads and talk about it,” one user wrote on X. Meanwhile another person tweeted: “For those wondering, yes, X/Twitter is down or having serious issues for many users. The spike in reports started at 7:15 AM.”

One user also said, “X Down Again And Again Elon Musk And Nikita Do Something.”