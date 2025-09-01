Xi Jinping calls out ‘Cold War mentality’ and bullying practices at SCO Summit amid US tariffs

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday emphasised the need to oppose a ‘Cold War’ mentality and bloc confrontations, and advocated against bullying practices in international relations during his speech at Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit.

Advertisement

Delivering a speech during the plenary session of the 2025 Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Tianjin, Xi criticised 'bullying behaviour' in the world order as he gathered regional leaders for a summit.

The Chinese President told the leaders, as quoted by AFP, "The current international situation is becoming chaotic and intertwined. The security and development tasks facing member states have become even more challenging."

"Looking back, despite tumultuous times, we have achieved success by practicing the Shanghai spirit," he said, referring to the name of the group."

"Looking to the future, with the world undergoing turbulence and transformation, we must continue to follow the Shanghai spirit, keep our feet on the ground, forge ahead, and better perform the functions of the organisation," he added.

Advertisement

According to the details, the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation is gathering for a two-day summit in Tianjin. It comprises China, India, Russia, Pakistan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Belarus, while 16 more countries are affiliated as observers or 'dialogue partners'.