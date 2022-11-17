Xi Jinping says Asia-Pacific no one’s backyard, shouldn’t become arena for power contest1 min read . Updated: 17 Nov 2022, 03:31 PM IST
Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Thursday that Asia-Pacific should not become an arena for big power contests. Asserting that Asia-Pacific is no one’s backyard, Xi Jinping said no attempt to wage a new cold war will ever be allowed in the region by the people or by our times.