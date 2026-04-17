X down for thousands as users report login, feed and app issues

Elon Musk-owned social media platform X (formerly Twitter) experienced widespread disruption on Thursday, with thousands of users reporting issues accessing the service across regions, according to outage-tracking platform Downdetector.

At the time of writing, more than 5,400 users had flagged problems with the platform, suggesting a sharp spike in complaints over a short period. The outage appeared to impact core functionalities, including feed refresh, login access and general navigation, although the exact cause remained unclear.

The company had yet to issue a statement explaining the disruption at the time of publication, adding to user frustration and online speculation.

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Social media quickly filled with reactions as users took to rival platforms and intermittent access windows on X to highlight the outage. Several users also reported account-specific glitches, pointing to inconsistent behaviour across devices and login environments.

“Same here. I have two accounts, and one isn’t working on the Android app but works fine on the PC browser,” one user wrote, adding that clearing cache and reinstalling the app did not resolve the issue. Others reported similar problems, indicating that the disruption may be affecting certain accounts or app environments differently, rather than a uniform, platform-wide failure.

Outage aggregator Downdetector, which compiles user-submitted error reports, showed a sudden surge in complaints, signalling that the issue was not isolated but potentially global in scope. A majority of reports were linked to app-related problems, while others flagged login failures and server connection issues.

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Outages raise concerns This is not the first time X has experienced disruptions in recent months.

The platform has seen multiple outages in 2026, with earlier incidents affecting core features such as timelines, direct messages and media uploads. While most outages have been resolved within hours, recurring incidents have raised concerns about platform stability.

The disruptions come as X continues to undergo product and infrastructure changes under Musk’s leadership, including backend adjustments and cost-cutting measures.

Analysts say such transitions can sometimes lead to temporary instability, especially at scale.

The latest disruption highlights ongoing reliability concerns at X, with the cause and timeline for full restoration still unclear.