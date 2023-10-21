Yamuna Expressway mishap: 5 dead in road accident near Noida

In a road accident on the Yamuna Expressway (YXP) in Greater Noida on October 21, 5 individuals including a child died after a van crashed into an unidentified vehicle, reported PTI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Greater Noida police said one was a minor aged 12 while other four of the deceased are aged between 30-40 years.

Police official informed that the van was carrying eight passengers among those three passengers in the van, Maruti Eeco, were rescued alive with injuries who were all minors. All of the three minors were taken to the nearest private hospital in Jewar where they are receiving treatment for their injuries. He added that the three injured include children aged between 8-16 years. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

An official said the incident took place under the Jewar police station area around 1 am at the 25th milestone on the YXP.

A police spokesman said, "There were eight people inside the Eeco that was hit by an unidentified vehicle. Five passengers died while three injured are undergoing treatment at a private hospital."

Police official further stated that investigation into the matter is underway. Police said all the passengers were residents of Kalindi Kunj in Delhi.

The police officer said, “We have contacted the other family members of the victims, and further investigation is underway."

(With inputs from PTI) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

