Yamuna Expressway Tragedy: Fog-Linked Pile-Up Leaves 4 Dead, Vehicles Gutted by Fire

Updated: 16 Dec 2025, 05:35 pm IST

A deadly road accident unfolded on the Yamuna Expressway in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura after dense fog caused a massive multi-vehicle pile-up early Tuesday morning. At least seven buses and three cars collided near Milestone 127 in the Baldev area, triggering a huge fire that engulfed several vehicles. According to Mathura District Magistrate Chandra Prakash Singh, four people lost their lives and 25 others were injured. Rescue teams, fire brigades and ambulances rushed to the spot as thick smoke and charred vehicles marked the tragic aftermath. Dramatic visuals from the site were shared by ANI, showing the scale of devastation. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken cognisance of the incident and announced ₹2 lakh compensation for families of the deceased and ₹50,000 for the injured. Authorities say low visibility due to dense fog was the primary cause, as several parts of Uttar Pradesh witnessed severe smog conditions. The rescue operation is now in its final stage, officials confirmed.