Year-Ender 2023: Here is the list of celebrity couples who tied the knot this year
The year 2023 is about to come to an end and with it the trend setting weddings as well. From the highly anticipated Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani wedding to celeb and political union of Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha, this year saw a number of celebrity union. With Arbaaz Khan giving us a year ender surprise by ringing wedding bells with Shura Khan, here’s a round-up of Bollywood couples who tied the knot this year and paved the way for new trends.