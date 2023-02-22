Nearly a month after predicting that India at 100 will be led by women, Vedanta Resources founder Anil Agarwal in his latest LinkedIn post shared an inspiring story of women from Banasthali Vidyapith and said, "Yeh betiyan misaal hain..."

Remembering his visit to India’s oldest all women university, Banasthali Vidyapith, Agarwal said that girls from this place are not only champion technology and fly planes but are also on their way to become top CEOs and leaders of our world.

He also cited that his mother also studied there and lived in this hostel. He also shared an image of the hostel in his post.

"Here I met 17,000 girls who are determined to make their dreams come true…and I could see that passion and conviction in their eyes. Yeh betiyan misaal hain ki women can and will change our world for better," he wrote.

Among other things, Agarwal said that his firm has recruited over 100 talented women from Banasthali. "This institution has strengthened my belief that Durgas, Laxmis and Saraswatis of today will lead the world of tomorrow…," he added.

Here's his LinkedIn post:

Earlier in January, Anil Agarwal predicted India at 100 will be led by women. “India is a land where dreams lead to endless possibilities. I see so many young people with passion in their eyes who work tirelessly to build our great nation. A nation we all salute, with deep respect, on this special day," Agarwal wrote in a LinkedIn post.