Yeida’s largest lucky draw today for 361 plots near Noida airport; 1,87,000 applicants eye Yamuna Expressway property

Yeida, the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority, will conduct a draw today for 361 plots near the upcoming Noida International Airport. Check location, price, size, and upcoming plot schemes here.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Published10 Oct 2024, 11:59 AM IST
The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority is hosting a draw for 361 plots today, with 187,000 eligible applicants.
The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority is hosting a draw for 361 plots today, with 187,000 eligible applicants.(HT_PRINT)

The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) will hold its largest lucky draw today at the India Expo Centre in Greater Noida, reported Hindustan Times

The plot scheme offers 361 plots and reportedly has about 1,87,000 applicants.

To ensure transparency and accountability, a committee of three retired high court judges will monitor the allotment process. Officials confirmed that this draw is the biggest by Yeida in terms of applicant numbers. 

Location

This draw is significant as all 361 plots are in the vicinity of the Noida Greenfield International Airport, which is slated to become operational by April 2025, said officials. The plots are located along the Yamuna Expressway, which connects Greater Noida with Agra, specifically in sectors 16, 18, 20, and 22D.

Price range

Yeida launched the plot scheme in July, offering plots at 29,500 per square metre. 

Arun Vir Singh, chief executive officer of Yeida, said, “We have three retired judges to monitor the lucky draw process that will be videographed and streamed live online to maintain complete transparency for the plots offered in the catchment area of Noida International Airport."

Other plot schemes in the line

After the allotment process is completed, Yeida plans to launch another plot scheme, likely before Diwali (October 31), for those interested in buying a plot in this area, Hindustan Times reported.

Authority officials noted that a total of 2,02,235 applications were scrutinised, and as many as 1,87,000 applications were found eligible for the scheme. 

If a plot is allotted in the lucky draw, these applicants must proceed with the purchase with a one-time payment option

Those applicants who opted for instalment payments will not be considered, as specified in the scheme's brochure.

Plot in highest demand

The most sought-after option is the 120-square-metre plots, with 67,197 applications for these, which are the most in demand.

First Published:10 Oct 2024, 11:59 AM IST
