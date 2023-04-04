Yellen says OPEC+ move bad for global growth outlook2 min read . Updated: 04 Apr 2023, 03:01 AM IST
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Monday said a surprise OPEC+ oil production cut is an ‘unconstructive act’ that will add uncertainty to the global growth outlook and to burdens on consumers at a time of high inflation.
